SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts in Indiana; Salvation Army seeing increase in demand

Indiana's public health emergency ended nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits.

This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was receiving before the pandemic hit.

It's now putting pressure on organizations like the Salvation Army to keep their pantries stocked.

The organization is seeing a big increase in food demand already. It's seen a 21% increase in families needing food from their pantries, and that could double this month alone.

The reason is due to inflation, with the rising cost of food, housing, transportation and gas. The Salvation Army said it's trying to provide extra resources to families in need and keep fresh produce in its pantries.

"[For] delivery of those foods, you're looking at transportation dollars. That's also increasing, so there's that cause and effect that continues to occur, and we just want to make sure that individuals know that the Salvation Army is available," said Dena Simpson, with the Salvation Army.

The latest numbers from the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration show that in January, more than 607,000 Hoosiers were receiving SNAP benefits, most of whom are employed as benefits are based on income and not employment status.

The Salvation Army is in need of help, and you can donate electronically or drop off food at any Salvation Army location.