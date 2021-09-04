Silver Alert declared for missing Winchester teen

The Winchester Police Department says Takyra Jones was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in Winchester.

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Police have declared a statewide Silver Alert for an 18-year-old Winchester girl.

Jones is described as a 5-foot-3-inch tall, 120-pound white female with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hair tie, blue plastic-framed glasses, a gray hoodie with orange lettering, a green t-shirt, light blue jeans and pink and black shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.