Silver Alert declared for missing Winchester teen

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Police have declared a statewide Silver Alert for an 18-year-old Winchester girl.
The Winchester Police Department says Takyra Jones was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in Winchester.
Jones is described as a 5-foot-3-inch tall, 120-pound white female with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hair tie, blue plastic-framed glasses, a gray hoodie with orange lettering, a green t-shirt, light blue jeans and pink and black shoes.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Jones or her whereabouts, contact the Winchester Police Department at 765-584-1721 or call 911.