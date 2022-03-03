Silver Alert declared for missing northern Indiana man

William Purcell, 44, was last seen Tuesday, March 1 around 2 a.m.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police has declared a Silver Alert for a 44-year-old man missing from Lake County.

The St. John Police Department is investigating the disappearance of William Purcell. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Purcell was last seen Tuesday, March 1 in St. John. He was wearing tan pants with white shirt that said "VANS" on it, and a cow print pattern jacket. He also had on a black baseball cap, black-rimmed glasses, and black and white shoes. He was carrying a black duffel bag.

Purcell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the St. John Police Department at 219-365-6032 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.