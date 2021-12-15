Police searching for woman missing from Steuben County

Sandra Foltz was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

ORLAND, Ind. — Indiana State Police has declared a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old woman missing from northern Indiana.

The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of Sandra Foltz. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Foltz is missing from Orland, Indiana, about 175 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Sandra Foltz should contact the Steuben County Sheriff's Office at 260-665-3131 or call 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.