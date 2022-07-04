Silver Alert canceled after missing Parke County man found safe

Police said 70-year-old Glenn Kiger was last seen Sunday night in Rockville, Indiana. Police said he was found safe shortly after midnight Monday.

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE: Police canceled the Silver Alert for Glenn Kiger shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The Rockville Police Department said he was found safe shortly after midnight Monday.

__________________________________________

A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Glenn Kiger.

Glenn is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Glenn is missing from Rockville, Indiana.

Anyone with any information on Kiger's whereabouts should contact the Rockville Police Department at 765-569-5480 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.