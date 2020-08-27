Silver Alert declared for missing New Albany teen

Fourteen-year-old Kamryn Bowman was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and is believed to be in extreme danger.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police in New Albany are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Kamryn Bowman, who is missing from New Albany. He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and is believed to be in extreme danger. Bowman may also require medical assistance, police said.

Bowman is described as a 5'8", 125-pound white male with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and blue Nike shoes.