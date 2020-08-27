Silver Alert declared for missing New Albany teen

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police in New Albany are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy.
A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Kamryn Bowman, who is missing from New Albany. He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and is believed to be in extreme danger. Bowman may also require medical assistance, police said.
Bowman is described as a 5'8", 125-pound white male with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and blue Nike shoes.
If you have any information on Kamryn Bowman, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or call 911.