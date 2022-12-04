Silver Alert canceled for missing northwest Indiana woman

Eva Juran was last seen driving a white 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Indiana license plate 786TEN.

HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman who was missing from northwest Indiana.

Police were investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She was missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.

Indiana State Police said Juran was last seen driving a white 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Indiana license plate 786TEN.

When the alert was declared, police said Juran was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The alert was canceled Sunday night by Indiana State Police.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.