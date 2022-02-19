Silver Alert declared for missing 14-year-old from Wabash County

Police say Brooklyn is believed to be in extreme danger.

WABASH, Ind — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old missing from Wabash, Indiana.

The Wabash County Sheriff's Department is looking for 14-year-old Brooklyn Whitt-King, who was last seen Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Police say Brooklyn is believed to be in extreme danger.

Brooklyn is described as a white female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and ripped jeans.

Brooklyn is missing from Wabash, Indiana which is 83 miles north of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about Brooklyn's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-1111 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.