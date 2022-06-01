Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old from northern Indiana

Jalen Winfield was last seen Tuesday, May 31 in Osceola, Indiana.

ELKHART, Ind. — Indiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 14-year-old missing from northern Indiana.

Jalen Winfield was last seen Tuesday, May 31 shortly after 9:30 p.m. in Osceola, Indiana. Police say he is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Winfield was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow in the dark skull on it, camouflage pants and black shoes.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Winfield's whereabouts should contact the Elkhart County Sherriff's Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.