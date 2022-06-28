Police searching for missing Mishawaka teen

Devin Dague may be with a 17-year-old in an older model black Ford pickup truck.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect as police search for a 15-year-old missing from Mishawaka.

Devin Dague is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants.

According to the South Bend Police Department, Dague was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday at the Meijer on Bremen Highway in Mishawaka.

Police say Dague may be with 17-year-old Nadan Stallings. Dague may be a passenger in Stallings' black, older model Ford pickup truck. Stallings is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 159 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes, according to police.

South Bend PD said the first two digits of the license plate on the truck are "09," and the teens could be headed to the Gary, Indiana, area.

Police say Dague is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Dague's whereabouts should contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911. The detective working the case, Bruno Martinsky, can be reached at 574-235-9204.

𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗝𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗟𝗘 Have you seen 15-year-old Devin Dague? He was last seen yesterday around 1 pm at the Meijer on... Posted by South Bend Police Department on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.