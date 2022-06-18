Silver Alert declared for missing Kosciusko County woman

Mary Ann Rassi, 88, of Milford, Indiana, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

MILFORD, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 88-year-old woman who is missing from a northern Indiana town.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Mary Ann Rassi, an 88-year-old woman who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Rassi has gray hair and brown eyes.

Rassi has been missing since Saturday, June 18, at 9:18 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue checkered pajama pants and black shoes. She was driving a cream 2005 Lincoln Town car with an Indiana plate UEX526.

She's missing from Milford, Indiana, which is 139 miles north of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say Rassi is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.