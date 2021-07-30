Silver Alert declared for young girls, woman missing from Merrillville

Police in Merrillville are investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old Jessica Cruz and 7-year-old Sharai Correa, who were last seen around 12:45 p.m. July 30.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman and two young girls reported missing from northwest Indiana.

Police in Merrillville are investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old Jessica Cruz and 7-year-old Sharai Correa, who were last seen around 12:45 p.m. Friday, July 30 in Merrillville. The girls are believed to be with 49-year-old Maria Correa-Cruz and are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Cruz is five-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts. Correa is 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 60 pounds, also with brown hair and eyes. Both girls are Hispanic, police said.

Correa-Cruz is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, 191-pound Hispanic female with brown and gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.