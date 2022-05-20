Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from Merrillville

Amari McDade was last seen Thursday, May 19 wearing a burgundy jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 17-year-old girl missing from northern Indiana Friday.

The Merrillville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Amari McDade. McDade is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Amari is missing from Merrillville, Indiana, about 140 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen Thursday, May 19 at 11:46 am.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0001 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.