Silver Alert declared for man missing from Lawrenceburg

Paul Bradley, 59, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Lawrenceburg.

Police in Dearborn County say 59-year-old Paul Bradley was last seen Monday at 1:35 p.m. in Lawrenceburg, about 100 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Bradley is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch, 210-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He was driving a maroon 2000 Dodge Dakota with Indiana license plate TK431OAP.

Police say Bradley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Paul Bradley or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at 812-532-3200 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.