Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman

Nancy Brown was last seen around 10 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Elkhart.

ELKHART, Ind. — Police in Elkhart have declared a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Nancy Brown, 32, was last seen in Elkhart on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, around 10 p.m. She is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch, 140-pound white female with blonde hair with blue and green tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and gray flannel pajamas.

Brown is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information about her location, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.