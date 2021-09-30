Silver Alert issued for two girls missing from Mishawaka

The two teens were last seen Tuesday afternoon and are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for two girls missing from northern Indiana.

The Mishawaka Police Department is looking for Lilli Davis, 14 and Ashley Taulbee, 16. They were last seen in Mishawaka, which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. They are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Davis is described as a black female, 5'2" tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee and gray Nike Jordans.

Taulbee, a white female, stands 5'4" inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has blond hair with green eyes and was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes.