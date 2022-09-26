Silver Alert issued for teen missing from LaPorte County

Lauren Schmidt was last seen on Sept. 22 and is believed to be in danger.

MILL CREEK, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a teen missing from northern Indiana.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Lauren Schmidt, a 17-year-old female.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown and blond hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Lauren is missing from Mill Creek, Indiana and was last seen at 4 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2022. She is believed to be in danger.

If you have information, contact the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office at 219-326-7700 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.