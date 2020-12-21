Silver Alert issued for southern Indiana man

Samuel Woodard, 69, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. in Pekin, Indiana.

PEKIN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Washington County man.

Woodard is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and blue jeans.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Woodard's whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.