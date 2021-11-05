Silver Alert issued for Newton County man last seen in Indianapolis

Jeffery Moore, Jr. is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Newton County man reported missing from Indianapolis.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of Jeffery Moore Jr., a 40-year-old white male who went missing from Indianapolis Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Moore is described as 6'1" tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans.

If you have any information on Moore's whereabouts, contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 219-474-5661 or 911.