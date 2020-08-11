JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing southern Indiana woman.
Jeffersonville Police are investigating the disappearance of Brittany Davey early Sunday.
Police describe Davey as a 20-year-old black female, 5'4" inches tall and weighing 216 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pajama pants.
Davey went missing from Jeffersonville, which is just north of Louisville in southern Indiana sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday,
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Brittany Davey, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.