Brittany Davey went missing from Jeffersonville early Sunday.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing southern Indiana woman.

Jeffersonville Police are investigating the disappearance of Brittany Davey early Sunday.

Police describe Davey as a 20-year-old black female, 5'4" inches tall and weighing 216 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pajama pants.

Davey went missing from Jeffersonville, which is just north of Louisville in southern Indiana sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday,

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.