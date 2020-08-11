x
Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana woman

Brittany Davey went missing from Jeffersonville early Sunday.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Jeffersonville Police are looking for Brittany Davey who went missing early Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing southern Indiana woman.

Jeffersonville Police are investigating the disappearance of Brittany Davey early Sunday.

Police describe Davey as a 20-year-old black female, 5'4" inches tall and weighing 216 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pajama pants.

Davey went missing from Jeffersonville, which is just north of Louisville in southern Indiana sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday,

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Brittany Davey, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.

