Indiana

Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend man

Robert Spann was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet S-10/Colorado with an Indiana license plate "A0W396" Thursday, March 18 around 3:45 a.m.
Credit: South Bend Police Department
Robert Spann.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old man from South Bend. 

The South Bend Police Department said Robert Spann was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet S-10/Colorado with an Indiana license plate "A0W396" Thursday, March 18 around 3:45 a.m.

Spann is described as 5'5" tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Spann's whereabouts is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

South Bend is roughly 147 miles north of Indianapolis.

