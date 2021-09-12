Silver Alert issued for missing northwest Indiana man

GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for missing man in northwest Indiana.
The Griffith Police Department is looking for William Kroncke, a 65-year-old white male who disappeared early Sunday morning.
Kroncke is described as 5'9" tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 3:30 a.m. wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans in Griffith, which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on William Kroncke, contact the Griffith Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.