Silver Alert issued for missing northwest Indiana man

GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for missing man in northwest Indiana.

The Griffith Police Department is looking for William Kroncke, a 65-year-old white male who disappeared early Sunday morning.

Kroncke is described as 5'9" tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 3:30 a.m. wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans in Griffith, which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.