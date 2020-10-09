Silver Alert issued for northern Indiana teen

Auburn Police describe Aaron David Smith as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighting 120 pounds. He went missing last night.

AUBURN, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old from Auburn in northern Indiana.

Auburn Police describe Aaron David Smith as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighting 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue-rimmed glasses, a dark colored t-shirt and blue jeans.

Aaron Smith was last seen on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:10 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Auburn, Indiana is 145 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Aaron David Smith, contact the Auburn Police Department at (260) 333-7911 or 911.