Silver Alert issued for missing North Vernon man

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing North Vernon man.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Zachary Henderson.

He is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 265 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Henderson was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 at 9:55 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Zachary Henderson, contact the North Vernon Police Department at 812-346-5111 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.