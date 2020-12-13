Silver Alert issued for missing McCordsville man

Patrick Sullivan Sullivan was last seen in McCordsville on Friday and is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing McCordsville man.

The McCordsville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Patrick Sullivan, a 38-year-old white male, 6' 4" tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes.

Sullivan was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, light gray North Face pants, black tennis shoes, and driving a blue 2016 Toyota Corolla, with a Indiana plate of 236GCE.

Sullivan was last seen in McCordsville, 26 miles northeast of Indianapolis on Friday, Dec. 11, at 3:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.