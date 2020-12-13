Silver Alert issued for missing McCordsville man

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing McCordsville man.
The McCordsville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Patrick Sullivan, a 38-year-old white male, 6' 4" tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes.
Sullivan was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, light gray North Face pants, black tennis shoes, and driving a blue 2016 Toyota Corolla, with a Indiana plate of 236GCE.
Sullivan was last seen in McCordsville, 26 miles northeast of Indianapolis on Friday, Dec. 11, at 3:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Patrick Sullivan, contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.