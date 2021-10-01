Silver Alert issued for missing Kosciusko County man

Stanley Alspaugh was last seen Friday afternoon.

WARSAW, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a man reported missing Friday.

Kosciusko County police are investigating the disappearance of 70-year-old Stanley Alspaugh. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 235 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes. Alspaugh was last seen driving a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate VKK333.

Alspaugh is missing from Warsaw and was last seen on Friday, Oct. 1 at 1:00 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.