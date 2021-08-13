Silver Alert issued for missing Goshen man

Howard Schrock, an 84-year-old white male. was last seen Thursday afternoon.

GOSHEN, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared by the Goshen Police Department as they investige the disappearance of Howard Schrock, an 84-year-old white male who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police describe Schrock as 5'10" and weighing 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Goshen, which is 159 miles north of Indianapolis arouond 3 p.m. Thursday.

Schrock was driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with Indiana license AUM571.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.