Silver Alert for 15-year-old girl missing from Corydon

Cheyenne Alcorn was last seen Jan. 21 and is believed to be in extreme danger. She may possibly need medical attention.

CORYDON, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert is out for a 15-year-old girl missing from Corydon, Indiana.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Cheyenne Alcorn.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a dark blue coat, white shirt and black and white jogging shorts on the day she went missing.

If you have any information on Cheyenne Alcorn, contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.