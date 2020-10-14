Report: 15-year-old South Bend girl missing since Oct. 4 is safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A South Bend teenager who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert for two weeks is reportedly safe and back home with her family.

According to WNDU-TV, 15-year-old Huda Roushdy, who has been missing since Oct. 4, called her parents Wednesday, asking them to come get her. It was not reported where Roushdy was found, but her father has picked her up and brought her home.