Silver Alert declared for 14-year-old Indiana girl last seen 11 days ago

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old southern Indiana girl who has been missing for 11 days.

The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aubrey Hatfield, a white female who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Hatfield was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, about 110 miles south of Indianapolis on the Ohio River.

Indiana State Police said Hatfield is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812)283-6633 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.