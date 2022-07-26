Police searching for missing 14-year-old New Haven girl; Silver Alert declared

Lillian Englehart was last seen at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in New Haven, Indiana.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Allen County.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday, July 26 for Lillian Englehart, who was last seen in New Haven, Indiana, at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.

Englehart is described as a 5-foot tall white female, who weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing rimmed glasses a hooded sweatshirt and pants.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

New Haven is an eastern suburb of Fort Wayne, about 130 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about Englehart or her location is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.