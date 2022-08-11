Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old South Bend girl

Trinity Martin was last seen Aug. 5 around 12:30 a.m.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued for a 12-year-old girl missing from South Bend.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Trinity Martin, who was last seen Aug. 5 around 12:30 a.m.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Trinity Martin's location, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

AMBER vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an AMBER Alert or a Silver Alert.

AMBER Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an AMBER Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.