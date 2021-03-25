Silver Alert issued for man missing from Ft. Wayne

Herman Hayworth, 91, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday driving a tan Mercury Marquis.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued at the request of the Fort Wayne Police Department in the the disappearance of Herman Thomas Hayworth.

Police describe Hayworth as a 91-year-old white male, 5'7" tall, weighing 180 pounds. He as white hair with blue eyes, and was last seen Thursday morning wearing a camouflage colored “Navy” hat, dark heavy winter coat, and khaki pants.

When he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. he was driving a tan 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan with Indiana license plate YKC967.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Herman Thomas Hayworth, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or 911.