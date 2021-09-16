Silver Alert issued for Greensburg boy, 8, last seen with non-custodial mother

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for an 8-year-old Greensburg boy.
Ryan Turner was last seen in Greensburg around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Turner is described as a 4-foot-8-inch, 55-pound white male with brown hair and eyes.
He was last seen with his non-custodial mother, Alicia Turner, and is believed to be in danger.
Police describe Alicia Turner as a 34-year-old white female, 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 276 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen with Turner in a gray 2017 Jeep Compass with Indiana paper plate number P162542.
If you have any information on Ryan Turner, contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or call 911.