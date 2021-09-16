Silver Alert issued for Greensburg boy, 8, last seen with non-custodial mother

Ryan Turner was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, with his mother, Alicia, who does not have custody of the boy.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for an 8-year-old Greensburg boy.

Ryan Turner was last seen in Greensburg around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Turner is described as a 4-foot-8-inch, 55-pound white male with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen with his non-custodial mother, Alicia Turner, and is believed to be in danger.

Police describe Alicia Turner as a 34-year-old white female, 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 276 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen with Turner in a gray 2017 Jeep Compass with Indiana paper plate number P162542.