Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Bluffton woman

Police say Betty Gatke was last seen in Fort Wayne around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

BLUFFTON, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Bluffton.

The Bluffton Police Department said 76-year-old Betty Gatke, a 5-foot, 5-inch, 165-pound white female with gray hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

She was last seen in Fort Wayne at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Gatke or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.