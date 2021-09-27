Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old northwestern Indiana woman

The Indiana Gaming Commission said Kelly Caviness was last seen in Michigan City, Indiana, Sunday, Sept. 26 around 3:30 p.m.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 60-year-old woman from northwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Gaming Commission said Kelly Caviness was last seen in Michigan City, Indiana, Sunday, Sept. 26 around 3:30 p.m.

Caviness is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes with pink laces.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Caviness' whereabouts is asked to call the Indiana Gaming Commission at 219-877-2116 or 911.