3 children reported missing from South Bend; Silver Alert declared

The children were last seen around 5 a.m. Friday on the north side of South Bend.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — State police are searching for three children who were reported missing from South Bend Friday afternoon.

According to the South Bend Police Department, 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell were last seen around 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 on North Eclipse Place on the north side of South Bend.

Family members reported the children missing late Friday afternoon.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for the children, who are believed to be in extreme danger. There was no description of the clothing the children may be wearing.

Delmonte is described as a standing 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes. Zemarion is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 64 pounds and also has black hair and brown eyes, and has a scar above his eye. Jamarinna stands 3 feet, 2 inches. Her black hair has pink and white beads in it and she also has brown eyes.

⚠️ 𝗨𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗧: 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗟𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗡 – 𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗘 ⚠️ The South Bend Police Department is requesting assistance in the search... Posted by South Bend Police Department on Friday, November 18, 2022

According to South Bend police, family members and police officers have searched several areas around South Bend where the children may have been staying, but have not been able to locate them.

Anyone with information about the children or their location is urged to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.