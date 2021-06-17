Silver Alert declared for man missing from Valparaiso

Dale Dewitt was last seen Thursday, June 17 around 1:30 p.m.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man reported missing in northwest Indiana.

Police in Lowell say 79-year-old Dale Dewitt was last seen in Valparaiso around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Dewitt, a 5-foot-9-inch, 160-pound white male, has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light purple, short-sleeved shirt and navy pants.

He is driving a silver 2020 Ford Mustang with Indiana plate number XAM423.