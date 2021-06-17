Silver Alert declared for man missing from Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man reported missing in northwest Indiana.
Police in Lowell say 79-year-old Dale Dewitt was last seen in Valparaiso around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Dewitt, a 5-foot-9-inch, 160-pound white male, has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light purple, short-sleeved shirt and navy pants.
He is driving a silver 2020 Ford Mustang with Indiana plate number XAM423.
If you have information about Dewitt's whereabouts, contact Lowell Police at (219) 696-0411 or call 911.