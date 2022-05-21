Silver Alert issued for missing Blackford County man

Indiana State Police say Richard Godschalk is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Blackford County man.

The Hartford City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Richard Godschalk. He's described as a 64-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Godschalk was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a grey 2000 Ford Econoline van with Indiana registration SGJ938.

Godschalk was last seen Thursday, May 19, at 12 p.m. Indiana State Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Hartford City is located in Blackford County. It is 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about Richard Godschalk is being asked to contact the Hartford City Police Department at 765-348-0930 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.