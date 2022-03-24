Silver Alert declared for 9-year-old girl missing from Fort Wayne

Autumn Riddle was last seen around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on Maumee Avenue, near Memorial Park in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who was reported missing from Fort Wayne.

A statewide Silver Alert was declared Wednesday night for Autumn Riddle, a four-foot tall, 65-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink speckled jacket, blue jeans and had a gray backpack.

According to WPTA-TV, Riddle was last seen around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on Maumee Avenue near Memorial Park in Fort Wayne.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Autumn Riddle or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.