Silver Alert in effect for 77-year-old man missing from Dearborn County

Wayne Willis was last seen around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 18.

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police has declared a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man missing from Dearborn County.

Police say Wayne Willis was last seen Sunday around 8:45 a.m.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Lawrenceburg wearing a silver or gray short-sleeved dress shirt, jeans, black socks and brown shoes. He was driving a black 2014 Cadillac ATS with Ohio license plate JMB7883.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.