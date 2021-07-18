Silver Alert in effect for 77-year-old man missing from Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police has declared a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man missing from Dearborn County.
Police say Wayne Willis was last seen Sunday around 8:45 a.m.
He is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Lawrenceburg wearing a silver or gray short-sleeved dress shirt, jeans, black socks and brown shoes. He was driving a black 2014 Cadillac ATS with Ohio license plate JMB7883.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Willis' location should call the Dearborn county Sheriff's Department at 312-537-3431.