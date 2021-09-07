Silver Alert for missing White County man

Glen Luse is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

WHITE COUNTY, Indiana — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing White County man.

Glen Luse, 81, was last seen Sept. 2 in Remington, Indiana which is about 90 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans, and driving a John Deere Gator.

