Silver Alert for missing White County man

WHITE COUNTY, Indiana — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing White County man.
Glen Luse, 81, was last seen Sept. 2 in Remington, Indiana which is about 90 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans, and driving a John Deere Gator.
Luse is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Glen Luse, contact the White County Sheriff’s Department at 574-583-2251 or 911.