Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old boy from Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Javier Ramon Andrade was last seen Sept. 11 at 1:10 a.m. in Fort Wayne.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right arm of the letters "LLE" and scars on his right shoulder and chest.

Andrade is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Andrade's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.