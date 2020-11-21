Silver Alert declared for missing 12-year-old Elkhart girl

Elkhart police say Kyliemay Adkins was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Elkhart.

Elkhart police say Kyliemay Adkins was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Adkins, a 5-foot-7-inch, 160-pound white female with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, teal shirt and blue jeans. She was carrying a gray backpack.