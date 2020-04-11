Silver Alert declared for missing western Indiana man

Police say 73-year-old Elbert Wayne Vanarsdale was last seen Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Coal City.

COAL CITY, Ind. — State police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing western Indiana man.

Police say 73-year-old Elbert Wayne Vanarsdale was last seen Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Coal City, which is located in Owen County, 77 miles west of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Vanarsdale is described as a 5-foot-10-inch, 189-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and flannel shirt.

He was driving a black 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with Indiana license plate D228SA.