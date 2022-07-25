Silver Alert declared for missing Warsaw woman

Rachael Deboard was last seen in Warsaw around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

WARSAW, Ind. — Police are investigating the disappearance of a Warsaw woman Monday afternoon.

State police declared a statewide Silver Alert Monday night for 50-year-old Rachael Deboard, who was last seen in Warsaw around 1 p.m. Monday, July 25. She is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch, 190-pound white female with brown hair and eyes.

Deboard was last seen wearing a white and green tie dye shirt, gray sweatpants and black slides.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Rachael Deboard or her location is urged to contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-372-9511 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.