Silver Alert declared for missing Syracuse man

Joshua Coburn, 44, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.

SYRACUSE, Ind. — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a man reported missing from Syracuse, Indiana.

Syracuse police are investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Joshua Coburn, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 in Syracuse. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Coburn is described as a 5-foot, 8-inch, 195-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and brown pants.

Syracuse is located in Kosciusko County, about 140 miles north of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about Coburn or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-5333 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.