Silver Alert for missing Sellersburg man canceled

Kevin Standiford was last seen around 7 p.m. on May 19, 2022 in Sellersburg in southern Indiana.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from southern Indiana was canceled minutes after it was issued Friday evening.

Police canceled the alert for 64-year-old Kevin Standiford just after 7 p.m. Friday, about 35 minutes after it was declared in an Indiana State Police news release.

No other information about the cancellation is available at this time.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.