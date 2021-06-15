Silver Alert declared for missing New Albany woman

Roberta Good is believed to be traveling with Laquan Lee in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent. The vehicle has a Kentucky license plate number 8295HT.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing from New Albany in southern Indiana.

Police say 40-year-old Roberta Good was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in New Albany, which is 115 miles south of Indianapolis on the Ohio River.

Good, a 5-foot-7-inch white female, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses with a nose ring and black and purple scrubs.

Police believe she is with 39-year-old Laquan Lee, a 5-foot-9-inch Black male with brown hair and eyes.

Good and Lee are believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent. The vehicle has a Kentucky license plate number 8295HT.