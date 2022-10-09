Silver Alert declared for man missing from Whitley County

Seth Ruggles was last seen driving a black 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck with Indiana license plate C909CQ.

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing northeast Indiana man.

The South Whitley Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 45-year-old Seth Ruggles, who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:18 p.m.

Ruggles is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair with green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hat, dark blue sweatshirt, and blue jeans, and driving a black 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck with Indiana license plate C909CQ.

Ruggles is missing from South Whitley, Indiana, which is 117 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police said Ruggles is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Seth Ruggles is being asked to contact the South Whitley Police Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.